Paint and Sip Class

Meet at the Painted Grape Studio to begin your casual and fun painting class.You might wonder, 'What do I have to bring?' All you need to bring is a beverage of your choice (wine or beer; bottled water is available for you at the studio) and any light food you may want to nibble on. Of course, do not forget to come with an open mind and be ready for fun.All the necessary painting materials and artistic tools needed to create your masterpiece, as well as wine glasses, bottle openers, cups, paper goods, utensils, and decanters.This paint and sip class is perfect for anyone from 21 to 103. You may have seen similar classes offered elsewhere, but this one is handled in an original way. Only the best products and materials are available for you to use, and works of art are almost never pre-sketched. There are no rules about using particular colors. You're encouraged to be relaxed and creative, and there's a 100% guarantee that the artist guide can teach you to do any of the paintings (or crafts) or you'll get a gift certificate to come back, on the house.All night class participants must be 21 or older to attend, unless otherwise noted. Be responsible!