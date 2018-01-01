Welcome to Pennsylvania Dutch Country
Somewhat paradoxically, this simple life, with its picturesque horse-drawn buggies, and ox teams tilling fields, attracts busloads of visitors and has spawned an astoundingly kitschy tourist industry. If you get onto the back roads, however, you can appreciate the quiet these religious orders have preserved.
Small settlements in the area include teeny Christiana and train-mad Strasburg. Lititz is home to Wilbur Chocolates (which locals prefer to Hershey's), and America's first pretzel factory, Sturgis. Ephrata is the headquarters of Ten Thousand Villages, a massive Mennonite-run fair-trade imports store with branches all over the country.
Lancaster County Hot Air Balloon Ride
Become part of the scenery and take an amazing journey in a hot air balloon over beautiful Lancaster County. The experience begins before the flight! Arrive at the launch site and interact with the crew and help to assemble the balloon. Be sure to bring your camera as all of our crew people are excellent photographers and there will be many opportunities for photos!Board your hot air balloon in Bird in Hand, and spend an hour taking in the rural sites of Intercourse, New Holland, Strasburg, Ephrata, and the Reading skyline.Upon landing, you will ride back to the launch site in our comfortable, air conditioned van. After arriving, you'll join the pilot and crew for a traditional champagne toast and a light snack. You will receive a flight certificate suitable for framing along with photos and a packet of special offers.
VIP Private Wine Tour with Lunch from Harrisburg
Your personal chauffeur will arrive at 11:00 am at a pick up you choose in Harrisburg, PA with your souvenir glasses, souvenir wine bags, a bottle of wine, souvenir corkscrew and Panera Signature bagged lunches.The wineries and tasting rooms you visit will vary based on the day of week and time of year. You are guaranteed to visit at least 3 locations, but if time allows, 4 locations will be visited.All of the locations you will visit are within a 30-minute drive of each other and you will spend between 45 minutes to 1 hour 15 minutes at each location. Your chauffeur will walk into each location with you and introduce you to the staff member who will be conducting your tasting that day. The chauffeur will also be your personal time keeper, reminding you of the times you need to depart in order to be on time for your next tasting.Each tour will offer 1 enhanced experience, which includes a tour of the vineyard or production center, and a flight of 6 current released wines paired with cheeses, chocolates, fruits, and crackers.WHAT’S INCLUDED? 5-Hour Limousine transportation Tasting fees at 3 or 4 wineries/tasting rooms, including the enhanced experience at 1 location Panera Signature bagged lunches Souvenir wine glasses Souvenir corkscrew One bottle of wine Souvenir wine cooler bags Possible Locations ADAMS VINTNERS ARMSTRONG VALLEY VINEYARD AND WINERY BROAD MOUNTAIN VINEYARD BUDDY BOY WINERY AND VINEYARD CASSEL VINEYARDS OF HERSHEY CULLARI VINEYARDS & WINERY HUMMINGBIRD RIDGE WINERY THE WINERY AT HUNTERS VALLEY MOON DANCER VINEYARD AND WINERY MOUNT HOPE ESTATE & WINERY NISSLEY VINEYARDS AND WINERY ESTATE TAMANEND WINERY THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW THE VINEYARD AT HERSHEY
Hershey VIP Private Wine Tour with Lunch from Lancaster
Your personal chauffeur will arrive at 11:00 am at a pick up you choose in Lancaster, PA with your souvenir glasses, souvenir wine bags, a bottle of wine, souvenir corkscrew and Panera Signature bagged lunches.The wineries and tasting rooms we visit will vary based on the day of week and time of year. We guarantee visiting at least 3 locations, but if time allows, 4 locations will be visited.All of the locations you will visit are within a 30-minute drive of each other and you will spend between 45 minutes to 1 hour 15 minutes at each location. Your chauffeur will walk into each location with you and introduce you to the staff member who will be conducting your tasting that day. The chauffeur will also be your personal time keeper, reminding you of the times you need to depart in order to be on time for your next tasting.Each tour will offer 1 enhanced experience, which includes a tour of the vineyard or production center, and a flight of 6 current released wines paired with cheeses, chocolates, fruits, and crackers.WHAT’S INCLUDED? 5-Hour Limousine transportation Tasting fees at 3 or 4 wineries/tasting rooms, including the enhanced experience at 1 location Panera Signature bagged lunches Souvenir wine glasses Souvenir corkscrew One bottle of wine Souvenir wine cooler bags Possible Locations ADAMS VINTNERS ARMSTRONG VALLEY VINEYARD AND WINERY BROAD MOUNTAIN VINEYARD BUDDY BOY WINERY AND VINEYARD CASSEL VINEYARDS OF HERSHEY CULLARI VINEYARDS & WINERY HUMMINGBIRD RIDGE WINERY THE WINERY AT HUNTERS VALLEY MOON DANCER VINEYARD AND WINERY MOUNT HOPE ESTATE & WINERY NISSLEY VINEYARDS AND WINERY ESTATE TAMANEND WINERY THE VINEYARD AT GRANDVIEW THE VINEYARD AT HERSHEY
Paint and Sip Class
Meet at the Painted Grape Studio to begin your casual and fun painting class.You might wonder, 'What do I have to bring?' All you need to bring is a beverage of your choice (wine or beer; bottled water is available for you at the studio) and any light food you may want to nibble on. Of course, do not forget to come with an open mind and be ready for fun.All the necessary painting materials and artistic tools needed to create your masterpiece, as well as wine glasses, bottle openers, cups, paper goods, utensils, and decanters.This paint and sip class is perfect for anyone from 21 to 103. You may have seen similar classes offered elsewhere, but this one is handled in an original way. Only the best products and materials are available for you to use, and works of art are almost never pre-sketched. There are no rules about using particular colors. You're encouraged to be relaxed and creative, and there's a 100% guarantee that the artist guide can teach you to do any of the paintings (or crafts) or you'll get a gift certificate to come back, on the house.All night class participants must be 21 or older to attend, unless otherwise noted. Be responsible!
Delaware River Tubing Tickets
Arrive to Delaware River Tubing and check in. Waivers are to be filled out and customers will receive two wristbands. Each wristband is used to determine the type of equipment rented, provide our guests with shuttle bus rides to the river and redeem for a free meal halfway on your trip. Each meal includes either two hotdogs or a burger, a drink and a snack and lunch is served off of a floating hot dog stand on a privately owned island with picnic tables in the water. After checking in and receiving your equipment, you will be shuttled to the river. You will float for two hours and reach the hot dog stand where lunch is served. After you finish your meal, you will float for another two hours and receive a shuttle bus ride to your car.
Tour East Coast USA
From big city bustle in New York to anachronistic Amish communities in rural Pennsylvania, this nine-day trip captures the rollicking history and modern energy of the East Coast. Relive the revolution in Boston, explore the great museums of Washington DC, and get soaked on the boat at Niagara Falls. You’ll travel by private van and stay in central hotels so that you’re always in the heart of the action. This trip is compact enough for those short on time, but long enough to make some new friends while discovering America’s past.