Bushy Run Battlefield

Almost all Americans have heard about the Revolutionary War, and many have heard of the French and Indian War, but few would nod along if you mentioned Pontiac's War (1763–66). And yet this war – one of the great acts of collective Native American resistance to colonial expansion – was one of the major antecedents of the Revolution. This battlefield marks the spot where, on August 5–6, 1763, a British column fought off a combined force of indigenous warriors representing the Delaware, Shawnee, Mingo and Huron peoples.

You can take a tour of the battlefield, and many on-site exhibitions shine a light on the culture of local Northeast Woodland Native Americans.