Hershberger's Farm & Bakery

Ohio

LoginSave

Gorge on 25 kinds of pie, homemade ice-cream cones and seasonal produce from the market inside. Pet the farmyard animals ($3) and take pony rides ($4) outside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Pro Football Hall of Fame

    29.38 MILES

    This shrine for gridiron-obsessed fans has great interactive exhibits and artifacts. See the football Peyton Manning threw for his record-breaking 509th…

  • Heini's Cheese Chalet

    Heini's Cheese Chalet

    2.97 MILES

    Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before…

  • Kidron Auction

    Kidron Auction

    14.1 MILES

    If it's Thursday, follow the buggy lineup down the road to the livestock barn. Hay gets auctioned at 10:15am, cows at 11am, pigs at 1pm and goats at 2…

  • World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

    World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

    10.04 MILES

    C’mon, you know you want to see it. Located in downtown Sugarcreek – aka the Little Switzerland of Ohio – the 23ft-tall clock lets loose every 30 minutes…

  • Yoder's Amish Home

    Yoder's Amish Home

    6.1 MILES

    Peek into a local home and one-room schoolhouse, and take a buggy ride through a field at this Amish farm that's open to visitors.

View more attractions

Nearby Ohio attractions

1. Heini's Cheese Chalet

2.97 MILES

Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before…

2. Yoder's Amish Home

6.1 MILES

Peek into a local home and one-room schoolhouse, and take a buggy ride through a field at this Amish farm that's open to visitors.

3. World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock

10.04 MILES

C’mon, you know you want to see it. Located in downtown Sugarcreek – aka the Little Switzerland of Ohio – the 23ft-tall clock lets loose every 30 minutes…

4. Kidron Auction

14.1 MILES

If it's Thursday, follow the buggy lineup down the road to the livestock barn. Hay gets auctioned at 10:15am, cows at 11am, pigs at 1pm and goats at 2…

5. Pro Football Hall of Fame

29.38 MILES

This shrine for gridiron-obsessed fans has great interactive exhibits and artifacts. See the football Peyton Manning threw for his record-breaking 509th…