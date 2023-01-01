Heini's Cheese Chalet

Heini's whips up more than 50 cheeses. Learn how Amish farmers hand-milk their cows and spring-cool (versus machine-refrigerate) the output before delivering it each day. Then grab abundant samples and peruse the kitschy History of Cheesemaking mural. To see the curd-cutting in action through the big window onto the factory floor, come before 11am (except on Wednesday and Saturday). Bring a cooler to keep all of your Gouda, bleu, cheddar and other purchases fresh. Be prepared for crowds.