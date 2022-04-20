Union Square is like the Noah’s Ark of New York, rescuing at least two of every kind from the curling seas of concrete. In fact, one would be hard pressed…
Union Square, Flatiron District & Gramercy
The bustling, throbbing, frenzied heart of this trio of neighborhoods is Union Square, where you'll find a mix of Hare Krishnas, skateboarders, streetwise chess champs and New Yorkers of all stripes meeting on the long rows of park benches to catch up over lunch. The triangular Flatiron Building and the verdant respite of Madison Square Park mark the boundary with Midtown just to the north. Gramercy Park, a romantic private oasis, offers a more subdued, stately residential area to roam.
Explore Union Square, Flatiron District & Gramercy
- UUnion Square
Union Square is like the Noah’s Ark of New York, rescuing at least two of every kind from the curling seas of concrete. In fact, one would be hard pressed…
- Flatiron Building
Designed by Daniel Burnham and built in 1902, the 20-story Flatiron Building has a narrow triangular footprint that resembles the prow of a massive ship…
- MMadison Square Park
This park defined the northern reaches of Manhattan until the island’s population exploded after the Civil War. These days it’s a much-welcome oasis from…
- NNational Arts Club
Founded in 1898 to promote public interest in the arts, the National Arts Club holds art exhibitions, with free admission to the public during weekdays;…
- TTheodore Roosevelt Birthplace
This National Historic Site is a bit of a cheat, since the physical house where the 26th president was actually born was demolished in his own lifetime…
- UUnion Square Greenmarket
Don’t be surprised if you spot some of New York’s top chefs prodding the produce here: Union Square’s green market is arguably the city’s most famous…
- Tibet House
With the Dalai Lama as the patron of its board, this nonprofit cultural space is dedicated to presenting Tibet’s ancient traditions through art exhibits,…
- Gramercy Park
Romantic Gramercy Park was created by Samuel Ruggles in 1831 after he drained the area’s swamp and laid out streets in an English style. You can’t enter…
- MMetropolitan Life Tower
Completed in 1909, this 700ft-high clock tower soaring above Madison Square Park’s southeastern corner is the work of Napoleon LeBrun, a Philadelphia-born…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Union Square, Flatiron District & Gramercy.
See
Union Square
Union Square is like the Noah’s Ark of New York, rescuing at least two of every kind from the curling seas of concrete. In fact, one would be hard pressed…
See
Flatiron Building
Designed by Daniel Burnham and built in 1902, the 20-story Flatiron Building has a narrow triangular footprint that resembles the prow of a massive ship…
See
Madison Square Park
This park defined the northern reaches of Manhattan until the island’s population exploded after the Civil War. These days it’s a much-welcome oasis from…
See
National Arts Club
Founded in 1898 to promote public interest in the arts, the National Arts Club holds art exhibitions, with free admission to the public during weekdays;…
See
Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace
This National Historic Site is a bit of a cheat, since the physical house where the 26th president was actually born was demolished in his own lifetime…
See
Union Square Greenmarket
Don’t be surprised if you spot some of New York’s top chefs prodding the produce here: Union Square’s green market is arguably the city’s most famous…
See
Tibet House
With the Dalai Lama as the patron of its board, this nonprofit cultural space is dedicated to presenting Tibet’s ancient traditions through art exhibits,…
See
Gramercy Park
Romantic Gramercy Park was created by Samuel Ruggles in 1831 after he drained the area’s swamp and laid out streets in an English style. You can’t enter…
See
Metropolitan Life Tower
Completed in 1909, this 700ft-high clock tower soaring above Madison Square Park’s southeastern corner is the work of Napoleon LeBrun, a Philadelphia-born…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Union Square, Flatiron District & Gramercy
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.