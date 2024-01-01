Eagle Nest Lake State Park

Central New Mexico

The community of Eagle Nest sits at the edge of a 2400-acre lake that’s filled with pike. Motorboat rentals are available at Eagle Nest Marina. You can camp here ($10), but it's not as nice as nearby Cimarron Canyon.

