The community of Eagle Nest sits at the edge of a 2400-acre lake that’s filled with pike. Motorboat rentals are available at Eagle Nest Marina. You can camp here ($10), but it's not as nice as nearby Cimarron Canyon.
Eagle Nest Lake State Park
Central New Mexico
16.06 MILES
The Pueblo is centered on twin five-story adobe complexes, set on either side of the Río Pueblo de Taos, against the stunning backdrop of the Sangre de…
18.59 MILES
Rooted in the private collection of model and oil heiress Millicent Rogers, who moved to Taos in 1947, this superb museum, 4 miles northwest of the Plaza,…
26.83 MILES
Numbering 70 Earthships, with capacity for 60 more, Taos’ pioneering community was the brainchild of architect Michael Reynolds. Built with recycled…
25.83 MILES
Constructed in 1965, this vertigo-inducing steel bridge carries Hwy 64 across the Rio Grande about 12 miles northwest of Taos. It’s the seventh-highest…
18.76 MILES
In 1924, Mabel Dodge Luhan gave DH Lawrence's wife, Frieda, this 160-acre ranch, now administered by the University of New Mexico, where the Lawrence…
18.22 MILES
A 214-sq-mile adventure camp for the Boy Scouts of America, the ranch complex is also home to four unique museums. The new National Scouting Museum, which…
18.24 MILES
A short walk east of the Plaza, the little-changed former home of Kit Carson (1809–68) – perhaps the Southwest's most famous mountain man, guide, trapper,…
18.22 MILES
Opened in 2018, this small but engaging museum spotlights the history and traditions of the Boy Scouts of America and shares historic artifacts connected…
5.23 MILES
Seven miles east of Eagle Nest on US 64, Cimarron Canyon State Park runs alongside a dramatic 8-mile stretch of the scenic Cimarron River, hued in pine…
16.06 MILES
3. Taos Art Museum at Fechin House
18 MILES
Russian artist Nicolai Fechin moved to Taos in 1926, aged 46, and adorned the interior of this adobe home with his own distinctly Russian woodcarvings…
18.22 MILES
18.22 MILES
18.24 MILES
18.46 MILES
Wonderfully preserved adobe residence, dating originally from 1797, which provides a vivid glimpse of life in Taos’ artistic community during the 1920s…
18.52 MILES
Attractively displayed in a gorgeous and very spacious mid-19th-century adobe compound, the paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture and photographs here…