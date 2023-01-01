Opened in 2018, this small but engaging museum spotlights the history and traditions of the Boy Scouts of America and shares historic artifacts connected to Philmont Scout Ranch and the region. One display tracks the development of camping equipment over the years. Ah, those old backpacks! An 1851 Colt Navy .36 caliber revolver, discovered by archaeologists on the ranch in 2019, is also displayed. With three loaded cylinders and the hammer on an empty cylinder, it surely has a story to tell.