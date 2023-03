Even if you don’t plan to spend the night, be sure to sneak a peek behind the Territorial-style adobe exterior of the St James Hotel, which started life as a saloon in 1873, and whose venerable walls are claimed to have witnessed the deaths of 26 men. Not surprisingly, it’s said to be so haunted that one room is never rented out. Doors to unoccupied rooms are open on the 1st floor. Look for bullet holes in the ceiling of the saloon.