Northern New Jersey

Stay east and you'll experience the Jersey (sub)urban jungle. Go west to find its opposite: the peaceful, refreshing landscape of the Delaware Water Gap.

Explore Northern New Jersey

  • Institute Woods

    With about two million acres of forests in New Jersey, there’s no shortage of wooded pathways to explore. But some just happen to be in wonderfully…

  • Liberty State Park

    Turns out the best spot to enjoy the Manhattan skyline is across state lines in New Jersey. A top viewing point that’s free and open to the public is…

  • N

    Newark Museum

    This brick-and-limestone mansion, a legacy of the Ballantine beer family, is now part of an impressive museum with the biggest Tibetan art collection in…

  • H

    Hoboken Historical Museum

    This small museum conveys a sense of Hoboken that's hard to imagine today – a city of blue-collar Irish and Italian Catholic immigrants, toiling in the…

  • P

    Princeton University

    Built in the mid-1700s, this institution soon became one of the largest structures in the early colonies. Now it's in the top-tier Ivy League. You can…

  • W

    Washington Crossing State Park

    Ten days before the battle at Princeton on Christmas night 1776, George Washington led his army across the ice-packed Delaware River from the Pennsylvania…

  • M

    Morven Museum & Garden

    Stop by for fine displays of decorative arts and fully furnished period rooms; other galleries change their exhibitions periodically. The gardens, and the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern New Jersey.

