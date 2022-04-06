With about two million acres of forests in New Jersey, there’s no shortage of wooded pathways to explore. But some just happen to be in wonderfully…
Northern New Jersey
Stay east and you'll experience the Jersey (sub)urban jungle. Go west to find its opposite: the peaceful, refreshing landscape of the Delaware Water Gap.
Explore Northern New Jersey
- Institute Woods
- Liberty State Park
Turns out the best spot to enjoy the Manhattan skyline is across state lines in New Jersey. A top viewing point that’s free and open to the public is…
Princeton University Art Museum
This wide-ranging collection is particularly strong on antiquities, Asian art and photography.
Newark Museum
This brick-and-limestone mansion, a legacy of the Ballantine beer family, is now part of an impressive museum with the biggest Tibetan art collection in…
Hoboken Historical Museum
This small museum conveys a sense of Hoboken that's hard to imagine today – a city of blue-collar Irish and Italian Catholic immigrants, toiling in the…
Princeton University
Built in the mid-1700s, this institution soon became one of the largest structures in the early colonies. Now it's in the top-tier Ivy League. You can…
Liberty Science Center
Expansive and modern science museum in Liberty State Park, including a planetarium.
Washington Crossing State Park
Ten days before the battle at Princeton on Christmas night 1776, George Washington led his army across the ice-packed Delaware River from the Pennsylvania…
Morven Museum & Garden
Stop by for fine displays of decorative arts and fully furnished period rooms; other galleries change their exhibitions periodically. The gardens, and the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern New Jersey.
