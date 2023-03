This brick-and-limestone mansion, a legacy of the Ballantine beer family, is now part of an impressive museum with the biggest Tibetan art collection in the western hemisphere. In fact, the 14th Dalai Lama consecrated its Buddhist altar. There's also impressive Asian and American modern collections, as well as a planetarium – allow a couple of hours to soak it all up. It's a long walk across from Penn Station, so you may wish to consider a taxi.