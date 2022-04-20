Perhaps the most famous and revered feature of New Jersey is its sparkling shore – and heading 'down the shore' (local parlance – never 'to the beach') is an essential summer ritual. Stretching from Sandy Hook to Cape May, the coastline is dotted with resort towns both tacky and tony. It's mobbed on summer weekends (traffic is especially bad on the bridges to the barrier islands), and finding good-value accommodations is nearly as difficult as locating untattooed skin; campgrounds can be low-cost alternatives. By early fall, however, you could find yourself blissfully alone on the sand.