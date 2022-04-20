Just a 10-mile drive south of the lively Seaside Heights boardwalk—yes, the one made famous by that TV show—you’ll find an entirely different Jersey Shore…
Perhaps the most famous and revered feature of New Jersey is its sparkling shore – and heading 'down the shore' (local parlance – never 'to the beach') is an essential summer ritual. Stretching from Sandy Hook to Cape May, the coastline is dotted with resort towns both tacky and tony. It's mobbed on summer weekends (traffic is especially bad on the bridges to the barrier islands), and finding good-value accommodations is nearly as difficult as locating untattooed skin; campgrounds can be low-cost alternatives. By early fall, however, you could find yourself blissfully alone on the sand.
Island Beach State Park
Just a 10-mile drive south of the lively Seaside Heights boardwalk—yes, the one made famous by that TV show—you’ll find an entirely different Jersey Shore…
Sandy Hook Gateway National Recreation Area
Here you’ll find the nation’s oldest lighthouse; excellent birding in a holly forest; outstanding views of Manhattan’s skyline on clear days; beautiful…
Cape May Point State Park
The 190-acre Cape May Point State Park, just off Lighthouse Ave, has 2 miles of trails, plus the famous 1859 Cape May Lighthouse. You can climb the 199…
Historic Pipe Organ
A nonprofit institute runs tours, recitals and silent films to maintain the Boardwalk Hall's two historic – and impressive – pipe organs: the 'sonic Mount…
Cape May Lighthouse
In the lush wetlands of Cape May Point State Park, this 1859 lighthouse gives a fine view. The 157ft structure underwent a $2-million restoration in the…
Lucy the Elephant
This six-story wooden pachyderm was constructed in 1881 as a land developer's weird scheme to attract customers. It's in Margate (just south of AC), and…
Cape May Bird Observatory
Cape May is one of the country's top birding spots, with more than 400 species during the spring and fall migration seasons, when neotropical birds are…
Doo Wop Experience
The Doo Wop Preservation League runs this small museum that tells the story of Wildwood's 1950s heyday. Its 'neon-sign garden' shows off relics from no…
Steel Pier
The Steel Pier, directly in front of the Taj Mahal casino, was the site of the famous high-diving horses that plunged into the Atlantic before crowds of…
