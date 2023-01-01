Named for a 1700s land grant, the original fort here was built in the 1740s to protect pioneer farmers from the French and Native Americans, but was no longer needed by the late 1770s. The current structure is a 1960s reconstruction, its layout based on a detailed drawing sketched in 1746. Visitors can explore the fort's rooms, wander the riverside grounds and watch reenactors, whose activities vary weekend to weekend. Check the fort's website and Facebook page for current activities.