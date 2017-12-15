Welcome to Midcoast Maine

Carved by ancient glaciers, the coastline of Midcoast Maine is jagged and dramatic. With its wild natural beauty and down-to-earth residents, this is what many people imagine when they think of Maine – riding bikes and shopping for antiques in postcard-pretty seaside villages, taking leisurely scenic drives down the rural peninsulas, and riding the deep blue seas aboard one of the Midcoast's famous windjammers. It's a landscape that rewards slow, aimless exploration: you never know when you're going to stumble upon the next great lobster shack, lost-in-time fishing village or you-pick blueberry patch.

