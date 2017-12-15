Welcome to Midcoast Maine
Carved by ancient glaciers, the coastline of Midcoast Maine is jagged and dramatic. With its wild natural beauty and down-to-earth residents, this is what many people imagine when they think of Maine – riding bikes and shopping for antiques in postcard-pretty seaside villages, taking leisurely scenic drives down the rural peninsulas, and riding the deep blue seas aboard one of the Midcoast's famous windjammers. It's a landscape that rewards slow, aimless exploration: you never know when you're going to stumble upon the next great lobster shack, lost-in-time fishing village or you-pick blueberry patch.
The English first settled this region in 1607, which coincided with the Jamestown settlement in Virginia. Unlike their southerly compatriots, though, these early settlers returned to England within a year. British colonization resumed in 1620. After suffering through the long years of the French and Indian War, the area became home to a thriving shipbuilding industry, which continues today.