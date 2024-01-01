Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters

Nebraska

From 1846 to 1890, thousands of Mormons migrated to Utah from the eastern US. For the first two decades they went by wagon trains. Omaha was a major stop as it was a good place to over-winter before tackling the balance of the journey with warmer weather. Exhibits here detail the hardships of the journey.

