From 1846 to 1890, thousands of Mormons migrated to Utah from the eastern US. For the first two decades they went by wagon trains. Omaha was a major stop as it was a good place to over-winter before tackling the balance of the journey with warmer weather. Exhibits here detail the hardships of the journey.
Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters
Nebraska
5.69 MILES
The riverfront along the Missouri River celebrates the waterway's past and present. Highlights include the architecturally stunning Bob Kerrey Pedestrian…
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
7.87 MILES
The world's largest indoor desert? Check. The world's largest nocturnal exhibit? Check. America's largest indoor rainforest? Check. An aquarium showing…
7.95 MILES
Just across the river from Omaha in the cute little downtown area of Council Bluffs, IA, this highly interactive museum tells the story of the world's…
6.08 MILES
The soaring art deco Union Station train depot is a sight to behold with its cathedral windows, geometric chandeliers, ornate ceilings and reliefs of…
4.8 MILES
Entering into this three-story arts center (a former mattress warehouse) is like diving down the rabbit hole into an alternative universe ruled by…
5.31 MILES
This sinuously graceful 3000ft-long bridge links walkways on both sides of the Missouri River. The views are spectacular; at night it's lights are…
8.71 MILES
Once a separate city, South Omaha was the center of the Omaha stockyards starting in the late 1800s. Today it's a hub of Omaha's thriving Hispanic…
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
28.68 MILES
After WWII Omaha's Offutt Air Force Base was home to the US Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), the nuclear force detailed in Stanley Kubrick's Dr…
