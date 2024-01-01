State Capitol

Montana

This grand neoclassical building was completed in 1902 and is known for its beacon-like dome, richly decorated with gold-rimmed paintings inside.

  • Historic Downtown Pedestrian Mall

    Historic Downtown Pedestrian Mall

    1 MILES

    Helena was born with the discovery of gold in 1864 along the creek that is now Last Chance Gulch road. The pedestrian-only mall weaves between the…

  • Reeder's Alley

    Reeder's Alley

    1.19 MILES

    Step back into old-old Helena on this short stretch of brick road lined with historic buildings and log cabins. It was named after Louis Reeder – the man…

  • Cathedral of St Helena

    Cathedral of St Helena

    0.8 MILES

    Rising like an apparition from old Europe over the town is this neo-Gothic cathedral completed in 1924, some 16 years after construction began. Highlights…

  • Holter Museum of Art

    Holter Museum of Art

    0.93 MILES

    This museum in downtown Helena exhibits contemporary art by Montana artists in a variety of mediums.

