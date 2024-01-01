This grand neoclassical building was completed in 1902 and is known for its beacon-like dome, richly decorated with gold-rimmed paintings inside.
State Capitol
Montana
Historic Downtown Pedestrian Mall
Helena was born with the discovery of gold in 1864 along the creek that is now Last Chance Gulch road. The pedestrian-only mall weaves between the…
Step back into old-old Helena on this short stretch of brick road lined with historic buildings and log cabins. It was named after Louis Reeder – the man…
Rising like an apparition from old Europe over the town is this neo-Gothic cathedral completed in 1924, some 16 years after construction began. Highlights…
This museum in downtown Helena exhibits contemporary art by Montana artists in a variety of mediums.
