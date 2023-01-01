Vicksburg National Military Park

Vicksburg controlled access to the Mississippi River, and its seizure was one of the turning points of the Civil War. A 16-mile driving tour passes historic markers explaining battle scenarios and key events from the city's long siege, when residents lived in caverns to avoid Union shells. Plan on staying for at least 90 minutes. The USS Cairo Museum, which spotlights the ironclad gunboats used by Union forces, is worth a stop, and the salvaged USS Cairo is on view.

If you have your own bike, cycling is a fantastic way to tour the place. Locals use the scenic park for walking and running.