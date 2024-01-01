Catfish Row Children's Art Park

Mississippi Delta

This small park is full of water fountains, gardens, murals and children's art – it's a nice spot to let the kids run off some energy.

    Vicksburg National Military Park

    1.94 MILES

    Vicksburg controlled access to the Mississippi River, and its seizure was one of the turning points of the Civil War. A 16-mile driving tour passes…

  • Lower Mississippi River Museum

    Lower Mississippi River Museum

    0.19 MILES

    Downtown Vicksburg's pride and joy is this low-key museum, which delves into such topics as the famed 1927 flood and the Army Corps of Engineers, who have…

  • Margaret's Grocery and Market

    Margaret's Grocery and Market

    4.69 MILES

    Once, this was a country store owned and operated by the Reverend HD Dennis and Margaret Rogers Dennis. HD promised Margaret that he would turn the store…

