Margaret's Grocery and Market

Once, this was a country store owned and operated by the Reverend HD Dennis and Margaret Rogers Dennis. HD promised Margaret that he would turn the store into a place of pilgrimage if she marred him. She agreed, and he transformed it into a giant pink palace of colorful signs, loud swaths of paint, glass frescoes and intense energy. Today, the store is closed and it sits in ruins, yet it remains one of the South's great roadside oddities.

Fair warning: although the store was a stunning work of folk art, today it is in a serious state of dilapidation and considered closed. Barrier tape prevents folks from getting too close, and we can't vouch for anything like structural integrity. The Mississippi Folk Art Foundation manages the site and is currently raising money for repairs through GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/SaveMargaretsGrocery).