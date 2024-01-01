Downtown Vicksburg's pride and joy is this low-key museum, which delves into such topics as the famed 1927 flood and the Army Corps of Engineers, who have managed the river since the 18th century. Kids will enjoy climbing around the dry-docked research vessel, the MV Mississippi IV.
Lower Mississippi River Museum
Mississippi Delta
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Vicksburg National Military Park
1.89 MILES
Vicksburg controlled access to the Mississippi River, and its seizure was one of the turning points of the Civil War. A 16-mile driving tour passes…
Catfish Row Children's Art Park
0.19 MILES
This small park is full of water fountains, gardens, murals and children's art – it's a nice spot to let the kids run off some energy.
4.5 MILES
Once, this was a country store owned and operated by the Reverend HD Dennis and Margaret Rogers Dennis. HD promised Margaret that he would turn the store…
Nearby Mississippi Delta attractions
1. Catfish Row Children's Art Park
0.19 MILES
This small park is full of water fountains, gardens, murals and children's art – it's a nice spot to let the kids run off some energy.
2. Vicksburg National Military Park
1.89 MILES
Vicksburg controlled access to the Mississippi River, and its seizure was one of the turning points of the Civil War. A 16-mile driving tour passes…
3. Margaret's Grocery and Market
4.5 MILES
Once, this was a country store owned and operated by the Reverend HD Dennis and Margaret Rogers Dennis. HD promised Margaret that he would turn the store…