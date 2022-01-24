©PhotographyPerspectives/Getty Images

Eastern Shore

Just across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, nondescript suburbs give way to unbroken miles of bird-dotted wetlands, serene waterscapes, endless cornfields, sandy beaches and friendly villages. The Eastern Shore retains its charm despite the growing influx of gentrifiers and day-trippers. This area revolves around the water: working waterfront communities still survive off Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, and boating, fishing, crabbing and hunting are integral to local life. Come here to explore nature by trail, boat or bicycle, to read on the beach, to delve into regional history and, of course, to enjoy the delicious seafood.

Explore Eastern Shore

  • B

    Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

    The Atlantic Flyway is the main route birds take between northern and southern migratory trips, and the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was…

  • J

    J Millard Tawes Historical Museum

    This small museum gives insight into the history of the region's inhabitants, beginning 10,000 years ago. Exhibits explore the life of local watermen –…

  • P

    Pocomoke River State Park

    The Shad Landing section of Pocomoke River State Park, part of the 15,000-acre Pocomoke State Forest and located about 3.5 miles south of Snow Hill, is an…

  • W

    Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art

    This museum is built around a little-known but fascinating art form that was largely perfected by two brothers who rarely left their small town. In the…

  • C

    Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

    Throughout its indoor-outdoor exhibits, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum delves into the deep ties between Shore folk and America's largest estuary…

  • S

    Salisbury Zoo

    If you're traveling with kids or just need to stretch your legs, this small zoo is a pleasant distraction. Run by the city, it's home to animals from…

  • F

    Furnace Town

    History buffs will enjoy this multi-building living-history museum that marks the old location of a 19th-century iron-smelting town.

  • J

    Julia A Purnell Museum

    While away an odd, rewarding half-hour in this tiny structure, which feels like an attic for the entire Eastern Shore. Highlights include the town's first…

