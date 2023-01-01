RW Norton Art Gallery

Set amid 40 acres of lovingly manicured gardens, the Norton is a wonderful museum, especially for a mid-sized city like Shreveport. It's airy, spacious and full of fascinating works spanning some four millennia of history, including an impressive collection of work by American painters Frederic Remington and Charles M Russell, who famously captured life in the frontier West. It's also home to 15,000 rare books, and the gardens are peppered with sculptures and walkways.