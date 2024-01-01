artspace

Louisiana

Artspace is a nice shot of creative energy and arts-based civic mindedness for downtown Shreveport. Changing gallery exhibitions, poetry readings, screenings, performances and similar events pop off on a regular basis. You can pick up some local crafts while passing by, or just use the space as a place to decompress.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • RW Norton Art Gallery

    RW Norton Art Gallery

    3.68 MILES

    Set amid 40 acres of lovingly manicured gardens, the Norton is a wonderful museum, especially for a mid-sized city like Shreveport. It's airy, spacious…

  • Caddo Lake State Park

    Caddo Lake State Park

    27.35 MILES

    Caddo Lake State Park is a good place to start your lake adventure. Take an interpretive hike through the cypress forest on the lake’s western edge. Or,…

  • Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

    Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

    11.26 MILES

    If you're feeling the need for fresh air after the reconstituted, sweaty oxygen of the casinos, head out here and stomp around 5 miles of nature trails …

  • Gardens of the American Rose Center

    Gardens of the American Rose Center

    12.13 MILES

    If you're a rose lover, it would be a shame to miss these gardens, which contain more than 65 individual areas designed to show how roses can be grown in…

  • Sci-Port

    Sci-Port

    0.61 MILES

    Kids – and adults in touch with their inner child – will have a ball in 'Louisiana's Science Center,' an enormous museum full of interactive exhibitions…

  • Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

    Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

    2.89 MILES

    Built in 1939, this museum is worth visiting if only to gawk at its exterior, a fine example of period art deco that resembles an appealing hybrid of an…

  • Shreveport Water Works Museum

    Shreveport Water Works Museum

    0.54 MILES

    You might think the Water Works Museum is for a certain kind of enthusiast – someone very into civil engineering and infrastructure. In fact, this…

