Artspace is a nice shot of creative energy and arts-based civic mindedness for downtown Shreveport. Changing gallery exhibitions, poetry readings, screenings, performances and similar events pop off on a regular basis. You can pick up some local crafts while passing by, or just use the space as a place to decompress.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.68 MILES
Set amid 40 acres of lovingly manicured gardens, the Norton is a wonderful museum, especially for a mid-sized city like Shreveport. It's airy, spacious…
27.35 MILES
Caddo Lake State Park is a good place to start your lake adventure. Take an interpretive hike through the cypress forest on the lake’s western edge. Or,…
Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
11.26 MILES
If you're feeling the need for fresh air after the reconstituted, sweaty oxygen of the casinos, head out here and stomp around 5 miles of nature trails …
Gardens of the American Rose Center
12.13 MILES
If you're a rose lover, it would be a shame to miss these gardens, which contain more than 65 individual areas designed to show how roses can be grown in…
0.61 MILES
Kids – and adults in touch with their inner child – will have a ball in 'Louisiana's Science Center,' an enormous museum full of interactive exhibitions…
Louisiana State Exhibit Museum
2.89 MILES
Built in 1939, this museum is worth visiting if only to gawk at its exterior, a fine example of period art deco that resembles an appealing hybrid of an…
0.54 MILES
You might think the Water Works Museum is for a certain kind of enthusiast – someone very into civil engineering and infrastructure. In fact, this…
