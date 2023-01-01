Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

Built in 1939, this museum is worth visiting if only to gawk at its exterior, a fine example of period art deco that resembles an appealing hybrid of an ancient jungle civilization's temple and a spaceship. Inside, you'll find an eclectic range of exhibits: oil-drilling dioramas and salt dome cutaways, Native American artifacts and regional art. Much of the museum feels dated, frankly, but it's free, and there are some gems (particularly the archaeology exhibits) for you to ferret out.