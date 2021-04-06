An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…
Ruston
One of the prettier small(er) towns in the state, Ruston is an interesting crossroads of higher education, civic improvement initiatives, arts appreciation and a good dose of country sensibility. You'll find cowboy hats and Cajuns (yes, the former are this far east, and the latter come this far north), but also the campus of Louisiana Tech University.
The center of town is anchored on a historic district that is positively glowing with Americana. Low-key outdoor activities abound, and a lively little arts scene has a big presence. About 5 miles west of here is Grambling, home of a famous historically African American university of the same name.
Explore Ruston
Downtown Ruston Historic District
An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…
Ruston Farmers Market
The bounty of Northern Louisiana is on full display at this market, which showcases meats, produce, artisan crafts and coffee from around the region. One…
Eddie G Robinson Museum
Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and…
F Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center
Located on the campus of Louisiana Tech, this center includes two galleries that display changing art exhibitions throughout the year. The choices are…
North Louisiana Military Museum
This museum is basically the ultimate attic of someone who is very into military paraphernalia – exhibits range from Medals of Honor and service uniforms…
Huckleberry Trails Park
This 23-acre park is full of woods, streams and a small learning center that's a nice educational distraction for kids (or curious adults).