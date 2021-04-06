One of the prettier small(er) towns in the state, Ruston is an interesting crossroads of higher education, civic improvement initiatives, arts appreciation and a good dose of country sensibility. You'll find cowboy hats and Cajuns (yes, the former are this far east, and the latter come this far north), but also the campus of Louisiana Tech University.

The center of town is anchored on a historic district that is positively glowing with Americana. Low-key outdoor activities abound, and a lively little arts scene has a big presence. About 5 miles west of here is Grambling, home of a famous historically African American university of the same name.