These two defensive redoubts were built by the Confederacy in the last year of the Civil War, only for the war to wrap up in the Union's favor a few months later. Forts Randolph and Buhlow have since stood watch over the Red River, where they are now managed by the state as a historic site. You can poke around the forts' remains, stay for a period dulcimer concert or stroll along a boardwalk nature pathway.