Alexandria Riverfront Amphitheater

Alexandria

LoginSave

Concerts and community events often kick off at this outdoor stage, especially during spring. Even if no shows are going on, this is a nice jumping off point for walking around and soaking up the breezes blowing in off the Red River. Visit https://alexandriapinevillela.com for a calendar of community concerts.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Alexandria Zoological Park

    Alexandria Zoological Park

    1.86 MILES

    This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…

  • Alexandria Museum of Art

    Alexandria Museum of Art

    0.08 MILES

    This wonderful little museum boasts a deep collection of art and also serves as a lynchpin of the Alexandria cultural scene. Rotating exhibitions may…

  • Louisiana History Museum

    Louisiana History Museum

    0.22 MILES

    Don't expect much in the way of contemporary interpretation or interactive exhibits – this downtown museum is basically a collection of stuff with…

View more attractions

Nearby Alexandria attractions

1. Alexandria Museum of Art

0.08 MILES

This wonderful little museum boasts a deep collection of art and also serves as a lynchpin of the Alexandria cultural scene. Rotating exhibitions may…

2. Louisiana History Museum

0.22 MILES

Don't expect much in the way of contemporary interpretation or interactive exhibits – this downtown museum is basically a collection of stuff with…

4. Alexandria Zoological Park

1.86 MILES

This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…