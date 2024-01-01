Concerts and community events often kick off at this outdoor stage, especially during spring. Even if no shows are going on, this is a nice jumping off point for walking around and soaking up the breezes blowing in off the Red River. Visit https://alexandriapinevillela.com for a calendar of community concerts.
Alexandria Riverfront Amphitheater
Alexandria
Nearby Alexandria attractions
0.08 MILES
This wonderful little museum boasts a deep collection of art and also serves as a lynchpin of the Alexandria cultural scene. Rotating exhibitions may…
0.22 MILES
Don't expect much in the way of contemporary interpretation or interactive exhibits – this downtown museum is basically a collection of stuff with…
3. Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site
0.92 MILES
These two defensive redoubts were built by the Confederacy in the last year of the Civil War, only for the war to wrap up in the Union's favor a few…
1.86 MILES
This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…