This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…
Alexandria
Explore Alexandria
- AAlexandria Zoological Park
This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…
- AAlexandria Museum of Art
This wonderful little museum boasts a deep collection of art and also serves as a lynchpin of the Alexandria cultural scene. Rotating exhibitions may…
- FForts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site
These two defensive redoubts were built by the Confederacy in the last year of the Civil War, only for the war to wrap up in the Union's favor a few…
- AAlexandria Riverfront Amphitheater
Concerts and community events often kick off at this outdoor stage, especially during spring. Even if no shows are going on, this is a nice jumping off…
- LLouisiana History Museum
Don't expect much in the way of contemporary interpretation or interactive exhibits – this downtown museum is basically a collection of stuff with…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alexandria.
See
Alexandria Zoological Park
This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…
See
Alexandria Museum of Art
This wonderful little museum boasts a deep collection of art and also serves as a lynchpin of the Alexandria cultural scene. Rotating exhibitions may…
See
Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site
These two defensive redoubts were built by the Confederacy in the last year of the Civil War, only for the war to wrap up in the Union's favor a few…
See
Alexandria Riverfront Amphitheater
Concerts and community events often kick off at this outdoor stage, especially during spring. Even if no shows are going on, this is a nice jumping off…
See
Louisiana History Museum
Don't expect much in the way of contemporary interpretation or interactive exhibits – this downtown museum is basically a collection of stuff with…