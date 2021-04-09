Alexandria

Explore Alexandria

  • A

    Alexandria Zoological Park

    This 33-acre zoo is surprisingly comprehensive and multilayered (a little like Alexandria itself). There are Asian, African and Australian continental…

  • A

    Alexandria Museum of Art

    This wonderful little museum boasts a deep collection of art and also serves as a lynchpin of the Alexandria cultural scene. Rotating exhibitions may…

  • A

    Alexandria Riverfront Amphitheater

    Concerts and community events often kick off at this outdoor stage, especially during spring. Even if no shows are going on, this is a nice jumping off…

  • L

    Louisiana History Museum

    Don't expect much in the way of contemporary interpretation or interactive exhibits – this downtown museum is basically a collection of stuff with…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alexandria.

