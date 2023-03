This former rail yard has been converted to one of LA's best centers for art galleries, mostly for contemporary art. A couple dozen of them keep varying hours, so check the website before setting out.

That's the good news. The bad news is that Bergamot Station has been imperiled since 2016 as galleries have been threatened with, in some cases, a tripling of their rent. Several key galleries and other tenants had closed up shop as we went to press.