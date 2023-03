In his creative life before the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Frank Gehry was primarily known as that crazy guy who sculpted houses from chain-link fencing, plywood and corrugated aluminum. A great place to see the ‘early Gehry’ is his 1979 private home, a deconstructivist postmodern collage that architecture critic Paul Heyer called a ‘collision of parts.’ It's a private home, so please look respectfully and keep your distance.