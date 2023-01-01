For a trip back in time, check out the latest exhibit at this museum housed in one of Santa Monica’s few surviving grand Victorian mansions – this one built in 1894. Curators do a wonderful job presenting pottery, colorful tiles, craftsman furniture, folk art, vintage surfboards and other fine collectibles in as dynamic a fashion as possible.

To see locals at play, come during the Sunday morning farmers market and Tuesday gourmet-food-truck nights, in the museum’s parking lot. Bring a blanket, and hang out on the lawn.