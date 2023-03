Hollywood’s first feature-length film, Cecil B. DeMille’s The Squaw Man, was shot in this building in 1913–14, originally set at the corner of Selma and Vine Sts. DeMille went on to co-found Paramount and had the barn moved to the lot in the '20s. The building is now a quaint museum, mainly showcasing projectors and cameras from the early days of filmmaking as well as a re-creation of DeMille's office.