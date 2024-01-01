Dressed in their traditional charro suits, Mexican mariachi musicians have been descending on Boyle Heights' old-school zócalo (public square) since the 1930s, trolling for work. Competing for attention is the entrance to Mariachi Plaza metro station, with its colored-glass main canopy evocative of a Mexican folk dancer's fan.
Mariachi Plaza
Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights
