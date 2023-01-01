A great first stop in Little Tokyo, this is the country’s first museum dedicated to the Japanese immigrant experience. The 2nd floor is home to the permanent 'Common Ground' exhibition, which explores the evolution of Japanese-American culture since the late 19th century and offers moving insight into the painful chapter of America's WWII internment camps. Afterwards, relax in the tranquil garden and browse the well-stocked gift shop.
Japanese American National Museum
Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights
