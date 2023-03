The state park is a 2100-acre, shoreside pocket within the national park; it’s located at the end of Hwy 49, near Chesterton. It has more amenities than the rest of the lakeshore, but also more regulation and crowds (plus the vehicle entry fee). Wintertime brings out the cross-country skiers; summertime brings out the hikers. Seven trails zigzag over the landscape; No 8 up Mt Tom rewards with Chicago skyline views.