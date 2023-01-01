To the right, an oil refinery spewing fire and brimstone, to the left a beautiful lakefront park with views to Chicago – why not put the new Mascot Hall of Fame in the middle? Location notwithstanding, the 2018 opener, a 25,000 sq ft funhouse for kids and adult sports fans alike, is a marvelous museum dedicated to sports mascots.

Kiddos can create their own mascot, fill the weight of a mascot costume or take on other tykes in mini-football, soccer and basketball arenas or, our favorite, an interactive T-shirt cannon game.