This 24-acre public park is home to some exceptional trees, including the Hitachi Tree, a massive monkeypod used by Japanese company Hitachi as its corporate symbol. In return, Hitachi makes annual payments that make the park viable. Also here is the Kamehameha V Cottage, originally built in the 1850s by Prince Lot Kapuāiwa, who would later become King Kamehameha V. The gardens host the annual Prince Lot Hula Festival in July.