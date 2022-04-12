Serious pilgrims and curious sightseers are welcome at this Hindu monastery, set on 70 acres and surrounded by verdant forest above the Wailua River. The…
Wailua
Wailua has two sides to it. The coast belongs to strip-mall businesses and package tourists, who are packed into oceanfront condos and hotels like happy slices of a pie chart. But if you’re after that wild-palm-grove nature magic for which Kauaʻi is famous, you can find that here too. Just head to the languid Wailua River or follow hiking trails that wind high into lush forested mountains.
Explore Wailua
- KKauaʻi's Hindu Monastery
Serious pilgrims and curious sightseers are welcome at this Hindu monastery, set on 70 acres and surrounded by verdant forest above the Wailua River. The…
- LLydgate Beach Park
A narrow stretch of blond sand strewn with driftwood can entertain restless kids of all ages, all afternoon. Generally safe swimming can be found in two…
- WWailua River State Park
To ancient Hawaiians, the Wailua River was among the most sacred places across the islands. The river basin, near its mouth, was one of the island’s two…
- HHoloholoku Heiau
Thought to be the oldest luakini (temple dedicated to the war god Ku, often a place for human sacrifice) on the island, Holoholoku Heiau is located a…
- PPoliʻahu Heiau
Perched high on a hill overlooking the meandering Wailua River, well-preserved Poliʻahu Heiau, a luakini (temple dedicated to war god Ku), is named after…
- HHikina'akala Heiau
In the sacred Waimea River Valley, the Hikinaʻakala Heiau sits south of the Wailua River mouth, which is today the north end of Lydgate Beach Park. In its…
- WWailua River Lookout
For views of Kauaʻi's most sacred river.
- KKeahua Arboretum
Sitting prettily at the top of Kuamoʻo Rd around seven miles from Wailua, this arboretum has grassy fields, a gurgling stream and groves of rainbow…
- ʻʻOpaekaʻa Falls Lookout
While not a showstopper, these 150ft-high waterfalls make for an easy roadside stop, less than 2 miles up Kuamoʻo Rd. For the best photographs, go in the…
