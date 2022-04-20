If any place captures the vibe of Puna, it's this beautiful black-sand beach tucked beneath a cliff where all walks of life – hippies, Hawaiians, gays,…
Puna
Hawaiʻi's eastern corner is a challenging place to live. Often drenched by rain, occasionally scorched by lava, and somewhat disconnected from the rest of the island, Puna attracts a unique assortment of free-spirited characters who enjoy living on the edge.
This is the home of hippies, funky artists, alternative healers, Hawaiian sovereignty activists, pakalolo (marijuana) growers, organic farmers and off-the-grid survivalists. A nickname for all these folks, which they enthusiastically embrace, is Punatics. Collectively they embody a disconcerting blend of laid-back apathy to the world and intense emotion.
But even if you prefer to keep your mana (spiritual essence) more on the down-low, you'll still find plenty of compelling reasons to explore the land where the sun rises: from warm springs and world-class snorkeling to yoga centers and a couple of fine surf breaks. Go now, before Pele decides it's time to hit the reset button.
- KKehena Beach
If any place captures the vibe of Puna, it's this beautiful black-sand beach tucked beneath a cliff where all walks of life – hippies, Hawaiians, gays,…
- HHa'ena Beach
If you believe paradise is sweetest when earned, trek out to this pristine, postcard-worthy black and white sand beach in a protected cove on the Shipman…
- MMakuʻu Farmers Market
Follow the line of cars turning off Hwy 130 every Sunday morning for this large, festive and diverse farmers market. Offerings include psychic readings,…
- CCape Kumukahi
As the distinguished easternmost point of the island, Kumukahi ('first beginnings') holds a revered place in Hawaiian lore. The Kings Pillars (piles of…
- MMacKenzie State Recreation Area
A moody, windswept grove of ironwood trees edge sheer cliffs towering above the ocean. The raw beauty of this powerful landscape makes an unforgettable…
- IIsaac Hale Beach Park
This rocky beach park was the local surf spot serving all of the greater Puna area, but where once flowed ocean peppered with local talent battling over…
- NNew Kaimu Beach
Kaimu was the most beautiful black-sand beach in Hawaii until the 1990 lava flow that consumed Kalapana torched its stately palms and filled the bay with…
- HHilo Coffee Mill
Grab an espresso and a snack while you talk beans with the master roaster at this friendly coffee and tea farm. Free short tours give you a taste of what…
- Star of the Sea Church
Known locally as the 'Painted Church,' this historic Catholic chapel is noted for its collection of murals including a simple trompe l'oeil cathedral…
