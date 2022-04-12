©Adam Hester/Getty Images

Poʻipu & the South Shore

Poʻipu is the nexus of South Shore tourism…and with good reason. This is one of the sunniest spots on the island – with notably less rain (and less green) than other spots to the north. There are amazing sun-kissed beaches, plenty of top-end resorts and vacation rental condos, plus some of Kauaʻi's best restaurants.

While most vacations here center on the beaches and waterborne activities such as surfing, diving, snorkeling, paddle boarding or just beach bumming, the South Shore also has two world-renowned botanical gardens that showcase beautiful collections of endemic species. The undeveloped Mahaʻulepu Coast has lithified sand-dune cliffs and pounding surf that make for an unforgettable walk. And in between, you have the lasting remnants of the sugar-plantation area, with friendly art galleries, intimate restaurants and interesting historic perspectives in the cozy centers of Koloa and Kalaheo.

Explore Poʻipu & the South Shore

  • N

    National Tropical Botanical Garden

    Two superb gardens in lush Lawa‘i Valley, run by the National Tropical Botanical Garden, are open to visitors. Allerton Garden, spreading back from a…

  • M

    Makauwahi Cave Reserve

    This amazing natural site is also a paleontological treasure house. Seen from above, it’s a deep, circular sinkhole, possibly formed by the collapse of an…

  • Mahaʻulepu Beach

    This secluded sandy beach feels as though it’s sitting on the reef, so it’s no surprise that there’s excellent snorkeling. To get here, hike the Maha…

  • Allerton Garden

    An extraordinary tour of this garden, part of the multisite National Tropical Botanical Garden, wanders deep into Lawaʻi Valley. Robert Allerton, a…

  • P

    Poʻipu Beach Park

    There are no monster waves or idyllic solitude at the South Shore's most popular beach, but it's a go-to spot with something for everyone. Patrolled by…

  • M

    McBryde Garden

    Part of the National Tropical Botanical Gardens, this gorgeous garden showcases palms, flowering and spice trees, orchids and rare endemic species, plus a…

  • P

    Poʻipu Beach

    This long swath of prime sand west of Po‘ipu Beach Park is open to all, even if it does stretch right in front of the hotel and condo complexes from which…

  • L

    Lawaʻi International Center

    Open for occasional tours, this sublimely peaceful site once held a Hawaiian heiau (temple). In 1904, however, Japanese immigrants placed 88 miniature…

  • B

    Brennecke's Beach

    With a sandbar bottom and a notch of sand and sea wedged between two lava rock outcrops, this little beach flanks the eastern edge of Po‘ipu Beach Park…

