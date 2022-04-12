Poʻipu is the nexus of South Shore tourism…and with good reason. This is one of the sunniest spots on the island – with notably less rain (and less green) than other spots to the north. There are amazing sun-kissed beaches, plenty of top-end resorts and vacation rental condos, plus some of Kauaʻi's best restaurants.

While most vacations here center on the beaches and waterborne activities such as surfing, diving, snorkeling, paddle boarding or just beach bumming, the South Shore also has two world-renowned botanical gardens that showcase beautiful collections of endemic species. The undeveloped Mahaʻulepu Coast has lithified sand-dune cliffs and pounding surf that make for an unforgettable walk. And in between, you have the lasting remnants of the sugar-plantation area, with friendly art galleries, intimate restaurants and interesting historic perspectives in the cozy centers of Koloa and Kalaheo.