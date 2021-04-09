Waipahu

Explore Waipahu

  • H

    Hawaii's Plantation Village

    Waipahu was one of Oʻahu’s last sugarcane plantation towns and this outdoor museum tells the story of life on the sugar plantations, especially the local…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Waipahu.

  • See

    Hawaii's Plantation Village

    Waipahu was one of Oʻahu’s last sugarcane plantation towns and this outdoor museum tells the story of life on the sugar plantations, especially the local…