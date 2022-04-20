It's off the beaten path, but this heiau (temple), near ʻUpolu Point at Hawaiʻi's northernmost tip, is among the oldest (c AD 480) and most historically…
North Kohala
Where the winds scream out of the Pacific, bending the tall grass into stiff yellow prairies that drop to a frothy ocean held adjacent to a black lava rock coastline – there, friend, you've reached North Kohala, and North Kohala is a world unto itself. This is the birthplace of Kamehameha, 'The Lonely One,' a fitting nickname given the austerity of this landscape, which in some ways is utterly removed from the clichéd lush garden image you may have of the Hawaiian Islands. This applies to the west side of North Kohala, anyway; drive east and the rains lash out with the winds, greening the hills until one reaches the fertile jungle cleft of the Pololu Valley. The distinctive nature of the landscape and the population here give North Kohala an undeniable sense of place, and locals have an enormous well of pride in this windswept corner of the Big Island.
Moʻokini Heiau
It's off the beaten path, but this heiau (temple), near ʻUpolu Point at Hawaiʻi's northernmost tip, is among the oldest (c AD 480) and most historically…
Lapakahi State Historical Park
This park was a remote fishing village 600 years ago. An unshaded, 1-mile loop trail traverses the 262-acre grounds, passing the remains of stone walls,…
Site of Kamehameha's Birth
A series of low stone walls overlaid on windy grassy fields is all that is left of the birthplace of the most famous monarch in Hawaiian history. Located…
Kapaʻa Beach Park
This seaside park offers a covered picnic area with welcome shade, few people and public toilets. It is simple and clean, with nice coastal and Maui views…
Hawi Farmers Market
All of the funky, organic, crunchy goodness of North Kohala is sold by all of its funky, organic, crunchy characters at this weekly farmers market, held…
