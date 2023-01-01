About halfway along Chain of Craters Road is this coastal lookout (elevation 2000ft), with picnic tables and commanding views. That inky black snake's tongue licking the shoreline is from the 1969 Mauna Ulu eruption that obliterated the original Chain of Craters Road. Just beyond it is Apua Point, accessible via the Puna Coast trails. Below Kealakomo (entrance path), the road descends in long, sweeping switchbacks, some cut deeply through lava flows.