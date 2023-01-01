The once-awesome ʻAlae crater did not go easily. The Mauna Ulu eruption had just filled the 1440ft-wide and 540ft-deep crater with a lake of molten lava when a rift opened on the crater's floor. Thirteen million cubic yards of lava drained back into the earth in only 30 minutes. The victory was short-lived, however, as Mauna Ulu eventually filled the crater again, leaving nothing but this small pit crater which formed as the lava lake cooled and collapsed inward.
ʻAlae Lava Shield
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
