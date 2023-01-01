Keaʻiwa Heiau State Recreation Area

In the mountains north of Pearl Harbor, this state park protects Keaʻiwa Heiau, an ancient hoʻola (healing or medicinal) temple. Today, people wishing to be cured may still place offerings here. The 4ft-high terraces are made of stacked rocks that enclose an approximately 16,000-sq-ft platform; the construction may date to the 16th century. The park includes the splendid ‘Aiea Loop Trail, which has lush views across Oʻahu.

To get here by car from Honolulu, take exit 13A ʻAiea off Hwy 78. Join ʻAiea Heights Dr, which winds up through a residential area for over 2.5 miles to the park. From downtown Honolulu, bus 74 (ʻAiea Heights; hourly) stops about 1 mile downhill from the park entrance.