New State Capitol

Illinois' 'new' and current state capitol occupies a soaring French Renaissance/Second Empire–style building, completed in 1888, topped by a 405ft zinc-covered dome that's taller than the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. and visible from far and away. The rich, art-filled interior culminates in the impressive rotunda, which features a stained-glass replica of the state seal, using the archaic spelling of 'sovereignity', in the oculus of the dome.

Visitors must enter on the east and west sides of the building. You are free to wander on your own; tours, which meet at a small desk on the north side of the rotunda, depart every 30 minutes from 8am to 4pm weekdays (no tours between noon and 1pm) and hourly from 9am to 3pm on weekends (no tour at noon).