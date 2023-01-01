An entire four-block neighborhood has been preserved as part of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site. Visits begin at the National Park Service visitor center, where you must pick up a ticket to enter Lincoln's 12-room abode, located one block east. Rangers then lead you through the house (the only home Lincoln ever owned) where Abe and Mary Lincoln lived from 1844 until they moved to the White House in 1861. A remarkable 80% of the home is original.