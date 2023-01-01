Dana Thomas House

The third-largest home Frank Lloyd Wright ever designed, this remarkably preserved Prairie School icon dating to 1902–04 is – dare we say it – more interesting than Wright's own home in Oak Park. The 16-level abode, considered experimental from a Wright perspective, includes a duckpin bowling alley and two of the three barrel-vaulted ceilings he ever designed (the other is in Oak Park). An astounding 90% of the furniture is original and there's exquisite, color-shifting art glass.

There is a 9:15am and a 3:45pm tour guaranteed daily, but additional time slots vary (call after 9am for the day's schedule).