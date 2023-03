After his assassination, Lincoln's body was returned to Springfield, where it lies in an impressive tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1.5 miles north of downtown.

In front of the tomb is a bronze bust of Lincoln. The gleam on the nose, created by visitors' light touches, indicates the numbers of those who pay their respects here. On Tuesdays at 7pm from June to August, infantry re-enactors fire muskets and lower the flag outside the tomb.