Longboat Key

Southwest Gulf Coast

LoginSave

Once a quiet fishing village, the 12 long miles of Longboat Key are now lined with upscale resorts and condos. A few teeny-tiny public parking lots don't offer much access for day-trippers. Beer Can Island (aka Greer Island), at the northern tip of Longboat, is one of the area's prettiest beaches.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nice sunset at Venice beach FL.; Shutterstock ID 1572707140; your: Claire Naylor; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Florida POI

    Venice Beach

    24.59 MILES

    Where W Venice Ave dead-ends you'll find a covered beach pavilion with restrooms and a snack bar. Further south beyond the pier is Casperson Beach.

  • Ca'd'Zan Venetian Style Residence, Ringling Museum.

    Ringling Museum Complex

    6.28 MILES

    The 66-acre winter estate of railroad, real-estate and circus baron John Ringling and his wife, Mable, is one of the Gulf Coast’s premier attractions and…

  • Dali Museum

    Salvador Dalí Museum

    24.55 MILES

    The theatrical exterior of the Salvador Dalí Museum speaks of great things: out of a wound in the towering white shoe box oozes a 75ft geodesic glass…

  • 82297851 45-49 Years; Adults Only; Canoe; Caucasian Ethnicity; Day; Florida - US State; Fort De Soto Park; Horizontal; Kayaking; Leisure Activity; Mature Adult; Nautical Vessel; One Man Only; One Mature Man Only; One Person; Outdoors; People; Photography; Rear View; Serene People; Shore; Sitting; Solitude; St Petersburg; St. Petersburg - Florida; Summer; Tranquility; Unrecognizable Person; USA; Water; Kyaking in Fort De Soto Park, a park made up of five offshore keys or islands.

    Fort DeSoto Park

    14.83 MILES

    With 1136 acres of unspoiled wilderness, Fort DeSoto is one of Florida’s premier beach parks. It includes 7 miles of beaches (including a dog beach), two…

  • Anna Maria Island

    Anna Maria Island

    8.06 MILES

    The perfect antidote to party-loving Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island appears beached in a 1950s time warp, with sun-faded clapboard houses, teenagers…

  • Pass-a-Grille Beach

    Pass-a-Grille Beach

    20.11 MILES

    The epic sliver of sand that is Pass-a-Grille Beach is the most idyllic barrier-island beach, backed only by beach houses and a long stretch of metered…

  • People walk on a boar walk in Myakka State Park, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Myakka River State Park

    25.03 MILES

    Florida's oldest resident – the 200-million-year-old American alligator – is the star of this 39,000-acre wildlife preserve. Between 500 and 1000…

  • Siesta Key

    Siesta Key

    11.91 MILES

    At 8 miles long, Siesta Key is the area's most popular beach hangout, with a family-friendly village and a public beach of pure quartz sand so fine it's…

View more attractions

Nearby Southwest Gulf Coast attractions

1. Florida Maritime Museum

4.23 MILES

A tidy museum dedicated to how Florida's coast has defined its past and will shape the future, including a shell collection from the Gulf of Mexico, an…

2. Ringling Museum Complex

6.28 MILES

The 66-acre winter estate of railroad, real-estate and circus baron John Ringling and his wife, Mable, is one of the Gulf Coast’s premier attractions and…

3. Mote Marine Laboratory

7.22 MILES

The Mote bills itself as a research facility and aquarium, and has a large department dedicated to the study of sharks. Exhibits include a preserved giant…

4. Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy

7.67 MILES

Dedicated to all things whimsical, this bright pink museum and its adjacent outdoor sculpture garden do not fail to inspire. Although exhibits rotate…

5. St Armands Circle

8 MILES

Conceived by John Ringling in the 1920s, St Armands Circle is an upscale outdoor mall surrounded by posh residences on St Armands Key. More so even than…

6. Anna Maria Island

8.06 MILES

The perfect antidote to party-loving Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island appears beached in a 1950s time warp, with sun-faded clapboard houses, teenagers…

7. Art Center Sarasota

8.16 MILES

This community-oriented nonprofit gallery has four exhibition spaces that mix local and out-of-town artists. Hosts frequent events, including a lecture…

8. Lido Key

8.38 MILES

Just a hop, skip and jump across from St Armands Circle, Lido Key is barely 15-minutes' drive from downtown Sarasota. Lido Beach is an excellent, wide…