Where W Venice Ave dead-ends you'll find a covered beach pavilion with restrooms and a snack bar. Further south beyond the pier is Casperson Beach.

Yoga at Venice Beach

There's free yoga on the sand near the beach pavilion at 8am and 7pm daily. Sessions are open to all and no reservations are needed.

Finding shark teeth

This area is a top spot for fossil hunters, who often bring specialized sifting gear to search for valuable finds. Shark teeth wash up by the millions; all one needs is some patience and a keen eye. An hour or two of looking can net dozens of little teeth, some in excellent condition, others eroded by the waves. Sea turtles also nest here, and shorebird watching is excellent.

Where to eat near Venice Beach

Sharky's on the Pier is the social hub of Venice Beach. There are also a couple of cocktail bars and pubs surrounding Centennial Park in the city's center.